Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Canyon Cut Jalapeno Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Product Details
These wavy chips are cooked in pure Avocado Oil for a uniquely subtle, buttery flavor. Thickly cut and satisfyingly crunchy, your favorite dip will be asking for more. Made with premium American grown potatoes from an original family recipe, they're kettle cooked in small batches and seasoned to perfection.
- Certified Gluten Free
- Non GMO
- No Trans Fat
- No MSG
- No Cholesterol
- Kosher
- Boulder Canyon uses Green Energy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes , Avocado Oil , Salt , Dextrose , Jalapeno Pepper , Onion Powder , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Torula Yeast , Garlic Powder , Spice , Corn Syrup Solids , Extractives Of : Capsicum and Paprika , Citric Acid , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More