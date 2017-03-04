These wavy chips are cooked in pure Avocado Oil for a uniquely subtle, buttery flavor. Thickly cut and satisfyingly crunchy, your favorite dip will be asking for more. Made with premium American grown potatoes from an original family recipe, they're kettle cooked in small batches and seasoned to perfection.

Certified Gluten Free

Non GMO

No Trans Fat

No MSG

No Cholesterol

Kosher

Boulder Canyon uses Green Energy