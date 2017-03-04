Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Canyon Cut Jalapeno Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Perspective: front
Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Canyon Cut Jalapeno Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Perspective: back
Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Canyon Cut Jalapeno Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

5.25 ozUPC: 0070816312308
These wavy chips are cooked in pure Avocado Oil for a uniquely subtle, buttery flavor. Thickly cut and satisfyingly crunchy, your favorite dip will be asking for more. Made with premium American grown potatoes from an original family recipe, they're kettle cooked in small batches and seasoned to perfection.

  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Non GMO
  • No Trans Fat
  • No MSG
  • No Cholesterol
  • Kosher
  • Boulder Canyon uses Green Energy

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Potatoes , Avocado Oil , Salt , Dextrose , Jalapeno Pepper , Onion Powder , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Torula Yeast , Garlic Powder , Spice , Corn Syrup Solids , Extractives Of : Capsicum and Paprika , Citric Acid , Natural Flavor .

Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

