Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Classic Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
6 ct / 1.25 ozUPC: 0070816312309
Product Details
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 bag
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg7%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar0g0%
Protein3g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Avocado Oil, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
