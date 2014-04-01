Boulder Canyon Classic Sea Salt Kettle Chips Perspective: front
Boulder Canyon Classic Sea Salt Kettle Chips

6.5 ozUPC: 0070816311855
Product Details

Boulder canyon sea salt canyon cut kettle chips are richly flavored and will deliciously satisfy your snack craving every time you have one. Inspired by the carved canyons outside our hometown, these ridged canyon cut chips are lightly salted with a hearty crunch and great potato taste. These are perfect for when you simply want a comforting flavor with a bold bite. Made from premium american-grown potatoes from an original family recipe, they're kettle cooked and seasoned to perfection. Being low in sodium, made with only three simple ingredients, and only 140 calories per serving, you can now snack without even a hint of guilt on your conscience. Our boulder benefits include certified gluten free, non-gmo, vegan, no trans fats, no cholesterol, kosher, and green energy use.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
