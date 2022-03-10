Hover to Zoom
Boulder Canyon Cut Sour Cream & Chives Potato Chips
6.5 ozUPC: 0070816311857
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium420mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Sour Cream Solids (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Dextrose, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Whey, Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Natural Flavors, Spice, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Chives
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
