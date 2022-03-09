Hover to Zoom
Boulder Canyon Hickory Barbeque Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
6.5 ozUPC: 0070816311834
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1ounce (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Paprika, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Molasses Powder, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract (Color), Canola Oil, Natural Smoked Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
