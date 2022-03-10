Hover to Zoom
Boulder Canyon Honey Bar-B-Que Canyon Cut Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
6.5 ozUPC: 0070816311856
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes , Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil , Salt , Sugar , Dextrose , Tomato Powder , Dried Honey ( Honey , Evaporated Cane Juice ) , Brown Sugar , Spices , Yeast Extract , Onion Powder , Natural Flavors , Paprika Extracts , Caramel Color , Citric Acid . Gluten Free .
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
