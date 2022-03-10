Ingredients

Potatoes , Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil , Salt , Sugar , Dextrose , Tomato Powder , Dried Honey ( Honey , Evaporated Cane Juice ) , Brown Sugar , Spices , Yeast Extract , Onion Powder , Natural Flavors , Paprika Extracts , Caramel Color , Citric Acid . Gluten Free .

Allergen Info

Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More