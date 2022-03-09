Hover to Zoom
Boulder Canyon Kettle Cooked Classic Sea Salt Potato Chips
6.5 ozUPC: 0070816311831
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More