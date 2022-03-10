Boulder Canyon Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt Chips
Product Details
Our favorite and best selling chip of all time! We use malt vinegar for an intense vinegar bite and add natural sea salt for an irresistible flavor.
Made with premium American grown potatoes from an original family recipe, they're kettle cooked in small batches, thickly sliced and deliciously crunchy.
Deliciously Simple. Naturally Better.
- All Natural
- No MSG, Cholesterol, or Trans Fats
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes , Sunflower Oil High Monounsaturated , Malt Vinegar , Salt Sea , Fructose , Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
