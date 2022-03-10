Boulder Canyon Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt Chips Perspective: front
Boulder Canyon Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt Chips

5 ozUPC: 0070816397205
Product Details

Our favorite and best selling chip of all time! We use malt vinegar for an intense vinegar bite and add natural sea salt for an irresistible flavor.

Made with premium American grown potatoes from an original family recipe, they're kettle cooked in small batches, thickly sliced and deliciously crunchy.

Deliciously Simple. Naturally Better.

  • All Natural
  • No MSG, Cholesterol, or Trans Fats
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes , Sunflower Oil High Monounsaturated , Malt Vinegar , Salt Sea , Fructose , Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
