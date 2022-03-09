Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Malt Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Malt Vinegar), White Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin, Distilled White Vinegar), Sea Salt, Fructose, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Malt Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More