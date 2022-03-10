Hover to Zoom
Boulder Canyon Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
6.5 ozUPC: 0070816311832
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Malt Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Malt Vinegar), White Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin, Distilled White Vinegar), Sea Salt, Fructose, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Malt Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
