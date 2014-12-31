Ingredients

Potatoes , Sunflower Oil , Safflower Oil , Salt , Milk Non Fat Dry , Onions Dehydrated , Garlic Dehydrated , Whey , Cheese Parmesan ( Milk , Salt , Cheese Cultures , Enzymes ) , Maltodextrin , Dextrose , Flavors Natural , Spices , Lactic Acid , Parsley

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More