Whether you are backpacking through the northern Italian countryside famous for Parmesan cheese or through the wilderness of the Rockies, Boulder Canyon™ Parmesan & Garlic Potato Chips are your snack! With sharp Parmesan cheese and zesty garlic, these chips pack tons of flavor. They're delicioso!

  • All-Natural
  • Kettle-Cooked

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Potatoes , Sunflower Oil , Safflower Oil , Salt , Milk Non Fat Dry , Onions Dehydrated , Garlic Dehydrated , Whey , Cheese Parmesan ( Milk , Salt , Cheese Cultures , Enzymes ) , Maltodextrin , Dextrose , Flavors Natural , Spices , Lactic Acid , Parsley

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

