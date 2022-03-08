Ingredients

Potatoes , Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil , Sucrose , Salt , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Vinegar , Yeast Extract , Balsamic Vinegar , Beet Powder (Color) , Natural Flavor .

Allergen Info

Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

