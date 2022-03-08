Hover to Zoom
Boulder Canyon Red Wine Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
5 ozUPC: 0070816311487
Product Details
Open bag and enjoy!
- Natural Foods
- Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes , Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil , Sucrose , Salt , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Vinegar , Yeast Extract , Balsamic Vinegar , Beet Powder (Color) , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
