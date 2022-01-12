Hover to Zoom
Boulder Canyon Sea Salt Kettle Chips
5 ozUPC: 0070816395005
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes , Sunflower Oil High Monosaturated , Safflower Oil High Monosaturated , Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
