Boulder Canyon Sea Salt & Pepper Chips
5 OZUPC: 0070816321305
Product Details
Wake up your snacking with this perfect combination of zesty sea salt and cracked pepper.
Made with premium American grown potatoes from an original family recipe, they're kettle cooked in small batches, thickly sliced, seasoned and satisfyingly crunchy.
- Authentic Food
- 140 Calories
- 1g Sat Fat
- 160mg Sodium
- 0g Sugars (per serving)
- Non-GMO Verified
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes , Olive Oil , Rice Flour , Evaporated Cane Sugar , Sea Salt , Spices , Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Yeast Extract , Spice Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
