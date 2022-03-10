Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 10.26% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 6g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 180mg 7.83%

Total Carbohydrate 17g 6.18% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 1g

Protein 2g

Calcium 8mg 0%

Iron 0.5mg 2%