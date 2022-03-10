Hover to Zoom
Boulder Canyon Sea Salt & Pepper Kettle Chips
6.5 ozUPC: 0070816311836
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Spices, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Safflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Spice Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
