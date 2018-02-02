Boulder Canyon Sweet Vidalia Onion Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Product Details
Boulder Canyon Sweet Vidalia Onion Kettle Cooked Potato Chips are perfectly seasoned with a mouth watering vidalia onion taste! Made with premium American grown potatoes from an original family recipe, they're kettle cooked in small batches, thickly sliced and deliciously crunchy.
- Deliciously simple. Naturally better.
- Natural Food
- 150 Calories
- Low Sodium
- No Cholesterol
- No Trans Fat
- No MSG
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Onion Powder, Cane Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Rice Flour, Spices, Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
