Boulder Canyon Sweet Vidalia Onion Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Boulder Canyon Sweet Vidalia Onion Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

6.5 OzUPC: 0070816312151
Purchase Options

Product Details

Boulder Canyon Sweet Vidalia Onion Kettle Cooked Potato Chips are perfectly seasoned with a mouth watering vidalia onion taste! Made with premium American grown potatoes from an original family recipe, they're kettle cooked in small batches, thickly sliced and deliciously crunchy.

  • Deliciously simple. Naturally better.
  • Natural Food
  • 150 Calories
  • Low Sodium
  • No Cholesterol
  • No Trans Fat
  • No MSG
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Onion Powder, Cane Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Rice Flour, Spices, Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More