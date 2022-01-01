This versatile set of 12 crochet hooks from Boye® is perfect for beginner or experienced crocheters.Sizes are marked on each hook for easy identification. The hooks in this set feature tapered throats and smooth, rounded heads. Precision-crafted quality assures a fine finish and accuracy of gauge.

Versatile set is ideal for all types of projects including hat, scarves, throws, shawls and more.

Set of 12 crochet hooks in different sizes.

Comfort-grip handles prevents fatigue.

Hooks have rounded heads to prevent snagging and splitting.

Set contains the following US size hooks: B (2.25mm), C (2.75mm), D (3.125mm), E (3.5mm), F (3.75mm), G (4.25mm), H (5mm), I (5.25mm), J (5.75mm), K (6.5mm), L (8mm), and N (10mm).