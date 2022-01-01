Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Boye® Ergo Crochet Hook Set
12 pcUPC: 0007065992707
Purchase Options
Product Details
This versatile set of 12 crochet hooks from Boye® is perfect for beginner or experienced crocheters.Sizes are marked on each hook for easy identification. The hooks in this set feature tapered throats and smooth, rounded heads. Precision-crafted quality assures a fine finish and accuracy of gauge.
- Versatile set is ideal for all types of projects including hat, scarves, throws, shawls and more.
- Set of 12 crochet hooks in different sizes.
- Comfort-grip handles prevents fatigue.
- Hooks have rounded heads to prevent snagging and splitting.
- Set contains the following US size hooks: B (2.25mm), C (2.75mm), D (3.125mm), E (3.5mm), F (3.75mm), G (4.25mm), H (5mm), I (5.25mm), J (5.75mm), K (6.5mm), L (8mm), and N (10mm).