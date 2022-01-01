Hover to Zoom
Boye Long Loom Set
1 ctUPC: 0007065975491
Product Details
Knitting on looms is easy with this incredible set from Boye®!
- A fun alternative to traditional knitting with needles
- Knit flat, double, or circular to create a wide array of projects
Includes:
- Set of four looms in varying sizes(8.75, 13, 17, and 21.5 inches long)
- Loom hook with comfort-grip handle
- Plastic yarn needle
- Easy-to-follow instructions