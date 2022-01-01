Boye Long Loom Set Perspective: front
Boye Long Loom Set

1 ctUPC: 0007065975491
Knitting on looms is easy with this incredible set from Boye®!

  • A fun alternative to traditional knitting with needles
  • Knit flat, double, or circular to create a wide array of projects

Includes:

  • Set of four looms in varying sizes(8.75, 13, 17, and 21.5 inches long)
  • Loom hook with comfort-grip handle
  • Plastic yarn needle
  • Easy-to-follow instructions