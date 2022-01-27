Hover to Zoom
Boylan Creme Soda
4 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0076071208010
Product Details
- Made with pure cane sugar
- Made with Natural Ingredients
- American made Glass Bottles
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate40g13%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar40g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water , Cane Sugar , Pure Vanilla Extract , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Caramel Color , Citric Acid , Sodium Benzoate ( Preserves Freshness ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
