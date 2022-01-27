Hover to Zoom
Boylan Root Beer
4 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0076071209010
Located in AISLE 15
Product Details
- Made with pure cane sugar
- Made with Natural Ingredients
- American made Glass Bottles
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar42g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water , Cane Sugar , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Caramel Color , Sodium Benzoate ( Preserves Freshness ) , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.