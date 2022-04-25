Hover to Zoom
Brach's® Funfetti® Jelly Beans Easter Candy
8 ozUPC: 0004142006264
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
21.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size21 Pieces
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate28g10%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF WATER, ACACIA (GUM ARABIC), CARNAUBA WAX, CORN STARCH, TITANIUM DIOXIDE (COLOR), CONFECTIONER'S GLAZE (SHELLAC), WHITE MINERAL OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, YELLOW 6, RED 40, RED 3, BLUE 1, YELLOW 5.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
