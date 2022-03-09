Bragg All Natural Ginger & Sesame Salad Dressing
Product Details
This Ginger & Sesame dressing is based on the delicious flavor of our famous Bragg Liquid Aminos. Ginger and Sesame seeds are blended into our smooth, zesty dressing, then combined with Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bragg Liquid Aminos, organic honey, organic lemon juice, organic garlic, organic ginger, organic sesame seeds, and natural xanthan gum. Besides bringing salads to life, it can be used to spice up Chinese stir-fry, chicken, or grilled vegetables. This sweet and tangy taste brings you another dressing with the best of the Bragg tradition of eating and living.
- Great Ginger Flavor
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Made with World Famous Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar & Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Water, Organic Coconut Liquid Aminos (Organic Coconut Blossom Nectar, Water, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Sea Salt), Organic Honey, Organic Garlic, Less Than 2% of: Organic Ginger, Organic Sesame Seed, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More