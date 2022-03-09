Ingredients

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Water, Organic Coconut Liquid Aminos (Organic Coconut Blossom Nectar, Water, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Sea Salt), Organic Honey, Organic Garlic, Less Than 2% of: Organic Ginger, Organic Sesame Seed, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More