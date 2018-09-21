Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Honey Cayenne Wellness Cleanse
32 fl ozUPC: 0007430501432
Purchase Options
Product Details
Bragg® Organic Honey Cayenne Wellness Cleanse is crafted from our world-famous apple cider vinegar. The naturally prebiotic Cleanse is both functional and delicious – combining flavors from sweet honey, spicy cayenne and zesty lemon.
- USDA Organic, Kosher Certified, and Non-GMO Project Verified
- Add this concentrate to water to make a great tasting cleanse drink to enjoy anytime
- A unique miracle blend of World Famous Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, organic honey, organic lemon juice, and organic cayenne
- Converts sugars found in apples into healthy organic acids that help with weight loss and acid reflux relief
- May decrease blood sugar, total cholesterol, and blood pressure as well as support intestinal health
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2fl oz (60 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Honey, Purified Water and Organic Cayenne Pepper, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More