Bragg Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Product Details
World's Finest Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Comes From Greece. Celebrating their 100th Anniversary, Bragg Live Food Products is proud to offer you their Special Centennial BRAGG Organic Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil. This prized organic olive oil includes the oil from century-old olive trees from Greece. These trees produce the richest organic extra virgin olive oil in the world. BRAGG's select, hand-picked organic Greek Koroneiki Olives contain natural, heart-healthy polyphenol antioxidants and monounsaturated rich oil. Ideal for heart healthy cooks! Highest Quality: Bragg Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil meets and exceeds the International Olive Oil Council's (IOOC) stringent standard of quality and purity, verified through scientific testing. Bragg Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is delicious and pure tasting, adding perfect flavor and aroma to salads, vegetables, pastas, sauces, sautés, dressings, dips and even popcorn.
- World's Finest
- Unrefined - Unfiltered
- First Cold Pressed
- Imported From Greece
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Naturally Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More