Bragg Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bragg Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Bragg Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Bragg Extra Virgin Olive Oil

32 fl ozUPC: 0007430502032
Purchase Options

Product Details

World's Finest Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Comes From Greece. Celebrating their 100th Anniversary, Bragg Live Food Products is proud to offer you their Special Centennial BRAGG Organic Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil. This prized organic olive oil includes the oil from century-old olive trees from Greece. These trees produce the richest organic extra virgin olive oil in the world. BRAGG's select, hand-picked organic Greek Koroneiki Olives contain natural, heart-healthy polyphenol antioxidants and monounsaturated rich oil. Ideal for heart healthy cooks! Highest Quality: Bragg Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil meets and exceeds the International Olive Oil Council's (IOOC) stringent standard of quality and purity, verified through scientific testing. Bragg Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is delicious and pure tasting, adding perfect flavor and aroma to salads, vegetables, pastas, sauces, sautés, dressings, dips and even popcorn.

  • World's Finest
  • Unrefined - Unfiltered
  • First Cold Pressed
  • Imported From Greece
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher
  • Naturally Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More