10 fl oz
Bragg Liquid Aminos is a vegetable protein seasoning from healthy, certified non-GMO soybeans from the original formula from health pioneer and the originator of health stores, Paul C. Bragg. Bragg Liquid Aminos is a gourmet alternative to tamari & soy sauce.Contains Following 16 Amino Acids: Alanine, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Glutamic Acid, Glycine, Histidine, Isoleucine, Lysine, Leucine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Proline, Serine, Threonine, Tyrosine, Valine.

  • Natural Soy Sauce Alternative
  • Use to Season Your Favorite Foods
  • Season: Tofu, Rice, Wok & Stir-Frys, Salad, Beans, Meats, Fish, etc.
  • Gluten Free
  • Contains No Preservatives
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher
  • No Alcohol
  • Not Fermented

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
118.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate100g33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein310g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Vegetable Protein , from : Soybeans and Purified Water .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

