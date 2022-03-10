Bragg Liquid All Purpose Aminos
Product Details
Bragg Liquid Aminos is a vegetable protein seasoning from healthy, certified non-GMO soybeans from the original formula from health pioneer and the originator of health stores, Paul C. Bragg. Bragg Liquid Aminos is a gourmet alternative to tamari & soy sauce.Contains Following 16 Amino Acids: Alanine, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Glutamic Acid, Glycine, Histidine, Isoleucine, Lysine, Leucine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Proline, Serine, Threonine, Tyrosine, Valine.
- Natural Soy Sauce Alternative
- Use to Season Your Favorite Foods
- Season: Tofu, Rice, Wok & Stir-Frys, Salad, Beans, Meats, Fish, etc.
- Gluten Free
- Contains No Preservatives
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
- No Alcohol
- Not Fermented
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Protein , from : Soybeans and Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
