Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Bragg Organic ACV Pineapple Cayenne Shot
2 ozUPC: 0007430504502
Purchase Options
Product Details
Start your day with a delicious-tasting ACV pineapple cayenne shot. This zesty apple cider vinegar contains natural ingredients.
- The Bragg Difference: A diet rich in organic fruits and veggies is essential to vibrant health. Our ingredients always come from the land, not a lab. It’s our vital difference.
- The Bragg ACV shot is unfiltered and crafted from organically grown apples. It is USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Verified, and Kosher certified.
- Getting your daily dose of Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar wellness has never been easier or more delicious.
- Drinking a daily dose of Bragg Organic ACV offers many health benefits. ACV can help support a healthy immune system, aids in maintaining a healthy weight, delivers prebiotics, and helps you maintain normal glucose levels.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeServing size 1 bottle (2 fl oz)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Sugar4g6%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Pineapple Juice, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Honey, Pineapple Essence, Organic Cayenne Pepper Extract, Organic Cayenne Pepper, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More