Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinaigrette
12 fl ozUPC: 0007430503512
Purchase Options
Product Details
Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing is a great-tasting, zesty, low-calorie, fat-free dressing for salads and a flavorful seasoning for your favorite vegetables. This unique organic dressing is made with world famous Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar.
- Healthy Zesty Taste
- Salt-Free
- No Added Sugar
- Made with World Famous Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
- Fat Free
- Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Dried Onion, Organic Black Pepper, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More