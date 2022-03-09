Hover to Zoom
Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Ginger Turmeric Prebiotic Shot
2 fl ozUPC: 0007430504302
Product Details
Cleanse and rebalance with this ready-to-sip blast of organic raw apple cider vinegar, fresh ginger and anti-inflammatory turmeric.
- Start your day with a delicious-tasting ACV ginger turmeric shot. This zesty apple cider vinegar contains natural ingredients.
- The Bragg ACV shot is unfiltered and crafted from organically grown apples. It is USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Verified, and Kosher certified.
- Drinking a daily dose of Bragg Organic ACV offers many health benefits. ACV can help support a healthy immune system, aids in maintaining a healthy weight, delivers prebiotics, and helps you maintain normal glucose levels.
- Getting your daily dose of Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar wellness has never been easier or more delicious.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeServing size 1 bottle 2 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Sugar5g6%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Apple Juice, Organic Honey, Organic Ginger Puree, Organic Ginger Extract, Organic Turmeric Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
