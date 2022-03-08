Organic raw apple cider vinegar, flavonoid-rich organic honey, and a hint of mineral-packed sea salt come together in a sweetly sippable shot that’s crafted to invigorate you, head to toe.

Start your day with a delicious-tasting ACV honey shot. This zesty apple cider vinegar contains natural ingredients

The Bragg ACV shot is unfiltered and crafted from organically grown apples. It is USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Verified, and Kosher certified.

Drinking a daily dose of Bragg Organic ACV offers many health benefits. ACV can help support a healthy immune system, aids in maintaining a healthy weight, delivers prebiotics, and helps you maintain normal glucose levels.

Getting your daily dose of Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar wellness has never been easier or more delicious.