Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Bragg Organic Citrus Ginger Enhanced Apple Cider Vinegar
16 fl ozUPC: 0007430501616
Purchase Options
Product Details
Ginger—a spice widely recognized for its anti-inflammatory properties—is the star of our organic, tropically tasty, citrus infused apple cider vinegar blend.
- Boost your energy levels during the day with this tasty citrus ginger ACV ! This zesty apple cider vinegar contains natural ingredients including Mother of Vinegar.
- The Bragg ACV is raw, unfiltered, and crafted from organically grown apples. It is USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Verified, and Kosher certified.
- The ‘Mother’ consists of strands of proteins, enzymes, and friendly bacteria that provides cleansing qualities.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeServ size 2 tbsp. (30mL)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0g0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Sugar5g10%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Honey, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Ginger Puree, Organic Ginger Extract, Organic Stevia Extract, Grapefruit Extract, Orange Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More