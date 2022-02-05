Hover to Zoom
Bragg Organic Lime Citrus Refresher
16 fl ozUPC: 0007430505416
Product Details
Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Limeade Drink; Great flavor!
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Distilled Water, Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Lime Juice and Organic Stevia Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
