Bragg Organic Orange Tart Cherry Enhanced Apple Cider Vinegar
16 fl ozUPC: 0007430501516
Product Details
Enjoy the best of both worlds with this sweet-tart mix of powerful immunity-boosting tart cherry and orange juices swirled with our time-tested organic apple cider vinegar. A refreshingly flavorful, all-organic wellness blend.
- USDA Organic, Kosher Certified, and Non-GMO Project Verified.
- Use as a delicious topping over cereals, fresh fruits, yogurt, salads, or use as a marinade for stir-frys.
- A great tasting blend of World Famous Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Nature's Organic Honey.
- Add a delicious and healthy flavor to your favorite meals while maintaining a healthy diet.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeServ. size 2 tbsp (30mL)
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Sugar5g10%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Honey, Organic Cherry Juice, Organic Orange Juice, Water, Natural Orange Flavor, Cherry Essence, Organic Vanilla Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More