Bragg Organic Sprinkle Seasoning Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bragg Organic Sprinkle Seasoning Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Bragg Organic Sprinkle Seasoning

1.5 OzUPC: 0007430506002
Purchase Options

Product Details

Bragg Organic Sprinkle is an original blend of 24 organic herbs and spices. Contains no additives, no preservatives, no fillers. Original formula by Paul C. Bragg, American's Health Pioneer. A delicious seasoning for every meal, specially suited for healthy low sodium diets. Sprinkle adds flavor to most all recipes, meals and snacks: Salads & Dressings, Sauces, Soups, Veggies, Potatoes, Casseroles, Tempeh, Tofu, Marinades, Fish, Poultry, Jerky, Meats, Wok & Stir-Frys, Rice & Beans, Popcorn, & Most Foods.

  • Gluten & Salt Free
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (0.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rosemary, Onion, Garlic, Thyme, Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Tomato, Black Pepper, Basil, Bragg Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Tarragon, Lemon Peel, Orange Peel, Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Celery Seed, Dill Seed, Oregano, Savory, Sage, Ginger, Coriander, Bay Leaf, Turmeric

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More