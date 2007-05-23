Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Bragg Seasoning Liquid Aminos
32 fl ozUPC: 0007430500032
Purchase Options
Product Details
Bragg Liquid Aminos is a Vegetable Protein Seasoning from Non-GMO Verified Soybeans.
- Not Fermented
- All Purpose Seasoning from Soy Protein
- Natural Soy Sauce Alternative
- Contains No Preservatives
- Gluten Free
- Alcohol Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vegetable Protein from Soybeans, Water.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More