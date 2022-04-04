The zesty aromas jump from the glass, with highlights of pink grapefruit, melon and gooseberry. On the palate, flavours of grapefruit, honeydew melon, and passionfruit contribute to the ripe fruit sweetness combined with a tight, fresh acidity. This is a beautifully balanced wine.

COLOR: Pale straw

AROMA:zesty aromas jump from the glass, with highlights of pink grapefruit, melon and gooseberry.

A well-balanced wine with the palate weight, sweet fruit flavours and the crisp acidity usually associated with this style.

