Braun’s BrewSense 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker features a glass FlavorCarafe that seals in the fresh flavor by minimizing air exposure. Each satisfying cup begins with Braun’s unique PureFlavor system to ensure your coffee is made at the right temperature and brewing time. An automatic programmable 24-hour timer means you won’t have to wait to enjoy that first sip the moment you want it, and the anti-drip system allows you to pour anytime during the brewing cycle. Plus, the Braun gold-tone filter, unlike paper, enhances the flavor of your coffee by allowing essential oils to reach your cup. In addition, a CLEAN warning will illuminate when it’s time to descale, so the best coffee flavor can be maintained. The BrewSense’s elegant design features a premium display with LED indicators and easy-to-read buttons, convenient cord storage, smaller footprint and lower profile. With BrewSense, you know you’re going to have a satisfying cup of savory goodness time after time.

Fully programmable with LED display, 24-hour clock and Auto-On/Off functions

Now you can make your favorite coffee instantly with the coffee maker that accommodates up to 11 fl oz/12 Cup(s) of water in one go

With electric power source have a uniform stream of power and performance that brews great-tasting coffee

Ensures the perfect cup of coffee with a perfect aroma and ideal temperature

Anti-Drip system lets you pause and pour mid-brew with virtually no mess

1-4 cup button for brewing smaller quantities without compromising taste

Sip a cup of freshly brewed, frothy and aromatic coffee