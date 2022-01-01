Braun's BrewSense 10-cup drip coffee maker features a thermal carafe that keeps your coffee hot and flavorful for up to 6 hours. Each satisfying cup begins with Braun's unique PureFlavor system to ensure your coffee is made at the right temperature and brewing time. The innovative carafe lid seals in flavor and the anti-drip system allows you to pour any time during the brewing cycle. And with an automatic 24-hour programmable timer, you won't have to wait to enjoy that first sip the moment you want it. Choose regular or bold on the brew strength selector to customize your coffee just the way you like it. Plus, the Braun gold tone filter, unlike paper, enhances the flavor of your coffee by allowing essential oils to reach your cup. The BrewSense's elegant design features an easy-access control panel, convenient cord storage, smaller footprint and lower profile. With BrewSense, you know you're going to have a satisfying cup of savory goodness time after time.

Drip coffee maker with PureFlavor brewing system

10-cup stainless steel thermal carafe keeps coffee hot up to 6 hours and is dishwasher safe

Brew strength selector allows you to enjoy your coffee regular or bold

Anti-Drip system lets you pause and pour mid-brew with virtually no mess

Premium large backlit LCD display with fully programmable 24-hour timer and Auto Off/On feature

1-4 cup button for brewing smaller quantities without compromising taste