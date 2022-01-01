With 1,000 watts of power, Braun's PureMix Power Countertop blender makes it Braun’s most powerful blender yet. The metal power drive gearing means you also get more durability and gear engagement for superior blending performance all while simplifying your morning with a one-touch smoothie program. Customize your soups, sauces and dips with two speeds, and pulse for a range of textures from chunky to smooth. Either way, hard ingredients are no match for these tough blades, and cleaning has never been easier since the blades are removable. With Braun, blending has reached new levels of ease and control, powering up more creativity in your kitchen.

Illuminated, sealed control panel easily wipes clean

Countertop power blender with 56-fl. oz. BPA-free plastic blending pitcher

1,000 watts of blending power allows for fine blending of even the toughest ingredients

Metal power drive adds durability and better gear engagement for the perfect blend with less noise

PowerAssist technology automatically senses contents and maintains optimal speed

SmoothCrush blade system for optimum blending results

One-touch smoothie program simplifies your morning