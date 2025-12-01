With Braun MultiMix 5 hand mixer's 350-watt motor, you can beat, whisk, and knead even the toughest ingredients for your favorite recipes with excellent results. Braun’s SmartMix technology redistributes the weight of the mixer out of your hand and into the bowl, cutting your effort in half. Designed with a completely sealed system, it prevents anything from getting into the housing for a long-lasting performance. The one-touch VarioControl speed dial lets you fine-tune your mixing with 9 speeds, plus Turbo for your toughest ingredients. The unique MultiWhisk attachment is both whisk and beater in one. Its dual-action design creates volume for light, airy mixtures. Homemade bread is no challenge for this mixer with its included sturdy dough hooks. With signature Braun design and engineering, you'll love the lightweight comfort and control of the soft-grip, slip-resistant handle. Let the baking begin!

One touch of a button allows you to switch quickly between attachments

SmartMix technology shifts the weight of the mixer out of your hand and into the bowl

Hand mixer with 350 watts of power beats the ingredients and the competition

A simple turn of the VarioControl speed dial is all it takes to adjust the speed while you mix

9 variable speeds plus Turbo for your toughest ingredients

2 MultiWhisks, both whisk and beater in one, create volume for light, airy mixtures

2 sturdy dough hooks are perfect for homemade bread and pizza