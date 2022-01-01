Even the hardest ingredients don’t stand a chance against the PureMix Power Countertop Blender with glass blending pitcher, which leaves virtually no chunks in sight. With 1,000 watts of power, this is our most powerful blender yet. Braun’s metal power drive gearing means more durability and gear engagement for superior blending performance. Three key program selections—Smoothie, Chop and Ice Crush—let you perfect your blend, and three speeds give your recipe the right touch. When you want a quick burst of power, three Pulse speeds provide control to produce a range of textures from chunky to smooth. The thermal-resistant glass blending pitcher allows easy switching from hot to cold without the risk of thermal cracking. Cleaning is also a breeze with removable blades and a wipe clean control panel.

Removable measuring cap w/ patented drip opening

Countertop power blender with 56 fl. oz. thermal-resistant glass blending pitcher

1,000 watts of blending power allows for fine blending of even the toughest ingredients

Metal power drive adds durability and better gear engagement for the perfect blend with less noise

PowerAssist technology automatically senses contents and maintains optimal speed

SmoothCrush blade system for optimum blending results

Illuminated, sealed control panel easily wipes clean