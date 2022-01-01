With the Braun FreshSet burr coffee grinder, your coffee experience starts here. The perfect cup of coffee is crafted before it ever brews. It begins with fresh, evenly ground beans, personal preference, and an enticing aroma. The individual cup selector grinds the precise amount. Simply pour the grounds directly into your coffee machine for your best cup of coffee.

Easy-clean design includes rounded edges, an anti-static coating, plus a removable top burr and container

Burr grinder with 9 total grind settings for 3 types of coffee: Espresso, Drip, and French Press

Each coffee type - Espresso, Drip, and French Press - has 3 settings to fine-tune your grind

Individual cup selector for 2 to 12 cups and removable grounds container let you precisely grind and pour directly into your coffee maker

Grinding starts with the push of a button and powers off automatically when the wheels stop moving

Burr design ensures a uniform, professional-quality grind for consistent results and long-lasting performance

Bean quality and flavor are protected throughout the grinding process due to the overheat protection signal