Ingredients

DOUGH: TAPIOCA FLOUR, MILK, PARMESAN CHEESE (PART SKIMMED COW’S MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), HIGH-OLEIC SAFFLOWER OIL, EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE (PASTEURIZED MILK, CHEESE CULTURES), FILTERED WATER, SALT. FILLING: MOZZARELLA CHEESE (PASTEURIZED MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), TOMATO PASTE (TOMATO PASTE, CITRIC ACID), UNCURED PEPPERONI ((PORK, BEEF, SALT. CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF THE FOLLOWING: WATER, SEASONING (CANE SUGAR, CELERY JUICE POWDER), SEASONING (EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA, NATURAL SPICE EXTRACTIVES), LACTIC ACID STARTER CULTURE)), XANTHAN GUM, SUGAR, SEA SALT, BASIL, OREGANO, GARLIC. CONTAINS MILK & EGGS.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

