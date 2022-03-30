Hover to Zoom
Breadeli Handcrafted Rosemary and Olive Oil Sourdough Focaccia
12.80 ozUPC: 0085791900776
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g
Sodium250mg
Total Carbohydrate25g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Rosemary, Whole Wheat Flour, Glucono-delta-Lactone, Oil Blend (Canola Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Sugar, Yeast, Lemon Juice.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
