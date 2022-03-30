Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Rosemary, Whole Wheat Flour, Glucono-delta-Lactone, Oil Blend (Canola Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Sugar, Yeast, Lemon Juice.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

