Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Unsalted Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Natural Flavorings [Lactic Acid, Starter Distillate, Culturoma]), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Powdered Cellulose), Semolina (Semolina [Durum Wheat], Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Oil Blend (Canola Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Whole Wheat Flour, Glucono-delta-Lactone, Spices, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

