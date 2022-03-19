Breads From Anna Gluten Free Apple Pancake & Muffin Mix
We blend all our products in-house in an allergen-free, controlled environment, using only allergen-free certified ingredients. Our facility is USDA and Kosher Certified. To ensure quality and safety, we regularly submit our mixes to lab testing. We use a blend of three different bean flours for added protein and fiber (all pre-soaked for easy digestion). Our chia flour is also a rich source of protein, fiber, and omega-3s. We do not use refined sugars. When we say a product is "free from," we mean it.
Millet Flour , Organic Unrefined Cane Sugar , Tapioca Starch , Arrowroot Flour , Potato Starch , Chick Pea Flour , Organic Chia Flour , Pinto Bean Flour , Navy Bean Flour , Cream of Tartar , Baking Soda , Apple Fiber , Xanthan Gum , Sea Salt , Cinnamon .
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
