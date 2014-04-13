Breads From Anna Gluten Free Banana Bread Mix
Safe, allergen-free products can and should taste great. Our customers are like family to us and we take your health and safety very seriously. We blend all our products in-house in an allergen-free, controlled environment, using only allergen-free certified ingredients. Our facility is USDA and Kosher Certified. Our products are third-party GMO Fee Certified™. To ensure quality and safety, we regularly submit our mixes to lab testing. When we say a product is "free from," we mean it.
Organic Unrefined Cane Sugar , Tapioca Starch , Arrowroot , Millet Flour , Potato Starch , Chia Flour , Chickpea Flour , Pinto Bean Flour , Navy Bean Flour , Cream of Tartar , Baking Soda , Xanthan Gum , Sea Salt .
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
