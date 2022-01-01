Brew Pub Pizza Lotzza Motzza Supreme Frozen Pizza Perspective: front
Brew Pub Pizza Lotzza Motzza Supreme Frozen Pizza Perspective: back
Brew Pub Pizza Lotzza Motzza Supreme Frozen Pizza

27.95 ozUPC: 0004219700207
Made with over 1/2 lb of award winning Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, the highest quality meats and vegetables to create a loaded pizza that has all the ingredients for a great time!

Nutritional Information

servings per container
Serving size0.167pizza (145 g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g24.62%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium720mg30%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein18g
Calcium300mg30%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C12mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Crust (Wheat Flour [Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid], Water, Lard [BHA, Propyl Gallate With Citric Acid Added To Help Protect Flavor], Soy Bean Oil, Dough Conditioner [Whey, L-cysteine, Mono-hydrochloride], Salt, Sugar, Yeast), Sauce (Water, Tomato Puree, Romano Cheese [Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Spices, Sugar, Garlic Powder), Cooked Italian Sausage (Pork, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Flavoring), Mushroom, Pepperoni (Pork, Beef, Salt, Dextrose, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid, May Contain Water, Spices, Flavoring, Smoke Flavoring, Paprika, Oleoresin of Paprika, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Garlic), Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.