Ingredients

Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Crust (Wheat Flour [Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid], Water, Lard [BHA, Propyl Gallate With Citric Acid Added To Help Protect Flavor], Soy Bean Oil, Dough Conditioner [Whey, L-cysteine, Mono-hydrochloride], Salt, Sugar, Yeast), Sauce (Water, Tomato Puree, Romano Cheese [Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Spices, Sugar, Garlic Powder), Cooked Italian Sausage (Pork, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Flavoring), Mushroom, Pepperoni (Pork, Beef, Salt, Dextrose, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid, May Contain Water, Spices, Flavoring, Smoke Flavoring, Paprika, Oleoresin of Paprika, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Garlic), Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.