Breyer horse collectibles new pocket dog surprise. The adorable hand-painted dogs micro mini dogs feature 24 popular dog breeds. Each surprise bag contains 1 cute dog, 1 puppy, 1 sticker, and 1 dog bowl packed in their own mini-home. Kids will want to collect all 24. The surprise model comes in a sealed bag, so you can not select the breed of dog. Opened packages cannot be returned.

Pocket box dogs