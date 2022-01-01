Breyer traditional farrier with blacksmith tools before you can saddle up and ride with any of your breyer horses, you'll need to bring them to the farrier. This friendly blacksmith is ready to shoe all of your horses and get them prepared to show. No hoof, no horse. This cowboy farrier is equipped to show all your breyer horses. Includes anvil, hammer, file, nippers and set of horse shoes. This amazing figure from breyer is so realistic, it's recognized by the american farriers association. This authentic, realistic blacksmith brings all the fun of riding to life.

