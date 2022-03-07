Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2oz (56 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 200

% Daily value*

Total Fat 18g 27.69% Saturated Fat 7g 35%

Cholesterol 40mg 13.33%

Sodium 740mg 30.83%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 10g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 1.1mg 6.11%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 4.8mg 8%