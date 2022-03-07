Hover to Zoom
Bridgford Beef Summer Sausage
6 ozUPC: 0004750000026
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g27.69%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium740mg30.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Erythorbate, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
